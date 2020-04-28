Strong to severe thunderstorms expected on Wednesday

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather in northwestern South Georgia on Wednesday. The slight risk extends from Miller County up into Baker and Dougherty counties. The remainder of our area is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather.

An upper level wave will move through the Midwest and extend into the South. This wave will develop a low pressure system in the upper Midwest and a cold front in the South. Storms are expected to develop ahead of the front.

Storms will likely move in Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night. Storms will reach eastern counties, such as Clinch, Echols Lowndes, Suwannee, Hamilton and Lafayette Thursday morning.

The main hazards with these storms are damaging straight line wind gusts and hail. However, inside the slight risk, there is a chance for isolated tornadoes.

