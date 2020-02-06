Strong winds force clean-up in Tallahassee

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A fast-moving storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to communities across the Big Bend, forcing cleanup crews to get busy Thursday night.

But the impacts from the storm could be felt hours before torrential rain began to fall in Tallahassee.

Strongest storms aren’t here yet, but some are already assessing wind damage! A huge oak tree crushed the back of this pickup in a NE Tallahassee parking lot @WCTV #WCTVWx pic.twitter.com/aDhq5GR4gn — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) February 6, 2020

Two pickup trucks sitting in an office complex parking lot off Centre Pointe Boulevard were crushed after a huge oak tree landed on top of them.

At Cascades Park, the heavy rain picked up around 4 p.m. Palm Trees started swaying in the wind, and tarps lining a nearby construction fence were blown nearly parallel to the ground. The strongest gusts came closer to 6 p.m.

TREE DOWN: this guy is blocking all lanes on Pensacola St at White Dr. Avoid the area! @WCTV #WCTVWx pic.twitter.com/OLdXdlVUen — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) February 6, 2020

An hour later, the cleanup was on. The rain died down, but traffic built up on West Pensacola Street near White Drive. According to Tallahassee Utilities, a large tree fell and blocked all lanes of travel around 5:45 p.m.

Crews worked urgently using a chainsaw to remove debris and clear the road. The task took several hours. Power crews worked in other pockets of town restoring electricity to several hundred customers in the dark.

