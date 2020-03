By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 8, 2020

VALDOSTA, GA (WCTV) - Valdosta Firefighters were called out to a building fire Saturday around 12:15 p.m. on Woodrow Wilson Drive.

Officials tell WCTV units were on scene within three minutes of the call, and found "heavy smoke" rolling out of the building.

VFD says the building was empty and no injuries were reported.

Crews are still working to find out how the fire started.

