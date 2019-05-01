Student accused of making threat to Liberty County High School

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Extra deputies are on campus at Liberty County High School today after a student allegedly threatened violence against the school.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says deputies were first notified about the threat late Tuesday night.

Deputies launched an investigation and identified a 17-year-old LCHS student as the source of the threat.

The student was pulled out of school for the day and additional deputies were placed on campus Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

LCSO says deputies and school district officials are continuing to investigate the incident and expect to release further details soon.

"There is no continuing threat to the LCHS campus associated with this incident," the sheriff's office said in a statement.