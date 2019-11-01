Student arrested for threats to Franklin Co. school

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) -- A student is under arrest for threats against the Franklin County school.

The sheriff's office says the teen made verbal threats to get a gun and shoot up the school, overheard by multiple students at different times.

The student also posted very disturbing images on his Instagram account, according to investigators.

The images were of weapons with teacher titles underneath, including geometry teacher, library teacher and gym teacher, according to the sheriff's office.

In an interview, the teen told investigators he was trying to scare those who have harassed him at some point or another at the school.

The student is charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

He was processed at the Franklin County Detention Center and then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Tallahassee.

Franklin County Superintendent Traci Moses said the school was never in an unsecured position during this event.

“I will close the schools and send students home if we have any threat to the safety of students,” Moses said.

“Verbal threats in school, out of school or on social media, to shoot up a school or a person will result in an arrest” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.