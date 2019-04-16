FAMU student arrested after gun found on campus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Florida A&M University student has been arrested after a gun was found on campus Monday night.

22-year-old Kion Finkley is charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

A spokesperson for the university says FAMU's Department of Campus Safety and Security discovered the handgun on campus last night and campus police arrested Finkley.

We're told the investigation is ongoing.

Finkley was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility. He had his first appearance Tuesday morning and is on supervised pre-trial release.