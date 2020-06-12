Student athletes in Florida to get paid for their likeness

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WCTV) — Student athletes will be able to get paid for their own image in 2021.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he signed legislation allowing student athletes to receive compensation if their likeness is used in commercial products.

DeSantis made it clear that students will not be paid for playing the sport, but will be able to receive payments for things like advertising and merchandise. He also emphasized scholarships and financial aid will be unaffected by this decision.

The governor said he wants to make Florida a leader in the push to allow student athletes to receive compensation. California passed a similar law in September 2019.

The Florida law will take effect in July of 2021.

