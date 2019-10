By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County School District confirms a student has been hit by a vehicle near Sabal Palm Elementary.

The student was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

We are working to learn more information about this incident.

