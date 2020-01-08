Students at Florida State University comment on Missile Attacks

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

Previously, the U.S. military alleged Iran had fired a missile at another drone last week that was responding to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. blames Iran for the attack on the ships; Tehran denies it was involved. (Source: MGN)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – For some on Florida State's campus, the recent missile strikes hit close to home. Some have family deployed overseas, others have loved ones still living in the Middle East.

But both groups share the same feelings of confusion and worry about what is going to happen next.

Erfaan Mahmoodi, an FSU student, remembers turning on the TV Tuesday night to the news, "I thought we were at the cusp that we were about to go downhill, and I was in a tail-spin from that it was very scary."

He currently has family in Iran, and he woke up Wednesday morning thinking that the US was at war. He shares he was surprised at President's Trumps speech, calling for de-escalation, from possible armed conflict.

"War would devastate the people, devastate the country, I mean it would be the last link in a chain of instability from the Mediterranean to Afghanistan," he said.

And those like Sarah Sanjar, whose father fled in the 80's, and who has family in Tehran, agrees, "There is already so much hatred already built up towards Middle-Easterners in general, but specifically Iranian people, so I feel like a war over there would just heighten it to even more degrees and that is just not necessary."

However, Jibril Diaz has a cousin deployed in Afghanistan. He says he has spent the last 24 hours worried that his relative would be transferred, like thousands of others, to Iraq.

He prefers to be cautious, saying, "This kind of Iran US thing can escalate again at any time."

Mahmoodi thinks it could happen sooner than we want to believe. He shares that while he was fearful for his loved ones, they reassured him that they had seen and been through war before. They told him they were prepared, even though they did not know what to expect.

Mahmoodi shares many people in the country are torn in their political opinions, but all agree, that something needs to change, even if it may mean a future war.

"There are still a lot of people in Iran who seem to be tired of the government, or tired of the current situation, that want some sort of a change. And for some people they seem very nonchalant to the idea of a war, that well if it happens and if that is what it is going to take to make things better than so be it," Mahmoodi said.

But as of now, students are grateful that their families are safe, and that both nations can come to a peaceful resolution