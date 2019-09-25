Students marching to bring awareness to domestic violence

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Wednesday afternoon, students and individuals marched in the Capital City to bring awareness to domestic violence. Various groups congregated together to bring to light that this issue is not singular to women, but also affects males as well.

The goal of the annual march, now in it's seventh year, is to educate others that domestic violence can happen to anyone, male or female.

If you are driving the streets of downtown, you can hear the sounds of men and women wanting to make change. In the crowd was Andrew Lloyd III.

"It can happen to any guy, especially when the father that you have went through domestic violence, it transpires into their adulthood and their fatherhood," he said.

The 21-year-old TCC student is a survivor of domestic violence. He was shot by his father in January of this year.

Now we wants to make his story known, "Sometimes talking about it improves your manhood because it allows you to teach somebody and show somebody how to get through things that they might not have been able to get through."

However, he says that talking about it can be difficult, "Like in middle school, kids don't talk about being bullied so as a grown man and a grown woman you are really not going to talk about if you are being thrown around in the house or talked to in a certain type of way."

Kelly O' Rourke, the Director of Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, shares, "If anybody is sitting there thinking that they shouldn't say something or they can't help themselves in their situation they can. They are not alone, it is not their fault and we have plenty resources available so speak up."

With each pound to the pavement, the students in the march, like Jiared Crowe, are trying to shed some light, "The misconception is that we are men and that it can't happen and so the part of the thing we are trying to encourage is that it's something that does happen and should be looked on just as strongly as if it was a women."

Groups from FAMU, FSU and TCC hope to bring an end to domestic violence for men and women.

After the march, the groups congregated at TCC Innovation Center to hear from one male survivor on his story. WCTV's own Venise Touissant emceed the event.

