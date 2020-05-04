Students may fall behind because of coronavirus school closures, experts warn

(CNN) - Some parents are growing concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their children’s education.

“I’m worried about where they will be, if they’re going to be at the level they should be at when they get back into school next year,” said Kristen DiCarlo, whose three children are doing virtual schooling. “I do think though the learning loss is huge.”

Parents across the nation are growing increasingly anxious with schools closed for months, as education experts begin to warn of a possible “COVID slide” for students heading into summer break.

“It’s kind of a double whammy of starting to forget and losing that kind of academic mindset being out of school and missing out on a couple of important months of instruction, particularly for those young kids where we know learning happens at a really fast rate," said Megan Kuhfeld, a research scientist with Northwest Evaluation Association.

Drawing on existing data from roughly 5 million students in third through eighth grade, Kuhfeld has been using learning losses typically seen in the summer to forecast how extended school closures could cause significant backslides for students currently struggling to adapt to remote instruction.

“What we saw was pretty alarming,” she said.

Kuhfeld predicts that, for the students working through the toughest conditions now, come fall, they could have retained as little as 70% of their reading progress and only 50% of gains they’d made in math - potentially serious, secondary consequences of COVID-19, widening the achievement gap between wealthier and lower-income students.

“There’s a lot of technology limitations. We know that many families don’t have access to internet or quiet place for kids to be learning,” Kuhfeld said.

Already, teachers like Jill Marangoni, a special education teacher in New York, says she sees signs of students falling behind.

“Fifth-graders that were strong writers in school, who would never have turned in anything without editing it first, you see what the work they’re turning in. It’s missing capitals. It’s missing end punctuation, run-on sentences, just lacking that quality that they had at school and that they just don’t have now,” she said.

And it’s not just concerned teachers and parents. Kids are stressed about school, too.

“I had a second-grader say to me, ‘Miss M, do you think I’m going to be allowed to go to third grade? Am I doing okay?’ It breaks your heart to think like this is what the 7-year-old is thinking,” Marangoni said.

While the full extent of any COVID slide remains to be seen, parents like DiCarlo hope teachers are ready to adapt to learning losses whenever classrooms finally reopen.

“School systems are going to have to pick up and recognize they, they can’t expect the child to go from pre-algebra into algebra immediately. There’s going to have to be some remediation,” she said.

