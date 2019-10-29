Students react to knife attack and robbery on FSU's campus, police provide tips

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News
October 29, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Several parents have reached out to WCTV to express concern over a recent armed robbery at Florida State University.
Many students, however, say they feel safe on campus overall.
"I feel safe. I do feel safe," said, FSU student Carlos Bello.
Although, the recent robbery did rattle him a bit.
"It was kind of scary," Bello said.
FSU Police say Rodney Joyner ,36, sat in a dark blue Cadillac near Gilchrist Hall around 6:18 Monday morning.
After about 20 minutes, they say he got out, and eventually ran near University Way and tackled a student from behind. Officers say Joyner held him down with a knife, eventually leaving the student bleeding with a gash in the back of his head.
Police say Joyner stole the victim's phone.
The police report says Joyner told the victim to come with him, but Joyner ultimately ran off alone and went back to the car and drove off.
FSU student Justus Hooker said, "That actually was surprising because who would've thought that someone would be bold enough to come on a campus full of students, 40,000 students, and just start robbing."
FSU Police Chief Terri Brown says the university has invested $7 million into campus safety enhancements over the past five years.
She says things like increased patrols, cameras on campus and license plate readers helped lead to Joyner's timely arrest.
The Tallahassee Police Department located Joyner's car in the roadway in front of 201 W. Bloxham Street. Officers say he was directly behind the Collins Building on W. Gaines Street.
"We're concerned, as always we're doing everything we can to make sure that our FSU community is safe. Like I said, increasing patrols and doing everything we can," Chief Brown said.
FSU student Sarah Eva added, "I was very surprised because walking around campus, I feel totally safe. I'm usually not concerned about those things."
FSU President John Thrasher said in an email that he has full confidence in the university's police department.
Below is the full email President Thrasher sent to students, faculty, and staff
"Dear FSU Community,
I would like to address a handful of incidents that have occurred on our campus in recent weeks and assure you that the safety and security of everyone at Florida State University remains my top priority.
The professional, fully accredited FSU Police Department employs more than 100 men and women dedicated to preventing and deterring crime on campus, and they are investigating these incidents aggressively and with success. They have my full confidence and support.
Earlier this month, FSU Chief of Police Terri Brown ordered an increased number of patrols and officers in the areas around our residence halls and other campus areas. As a result, police were able to quickly apprehend the suspect in Monday’s early morning robbery in a short period of time. Our investigators are examining the case to determine if this suspect is connected to the other crimes this semester.
We continue to strive for the safest campus possible, adding 15 new officers and several million in security personnel and enhancements over the past few years. We have increased the lighting and cameras campus-wide, added additional patrols and vehicles, upgraded information technology across the police department, increased officer training, added more safety courses throughout campus, purchased new crime prevention software, upgraded facilities and equipment, and added body cameras.
Our police department also continues to collaborate with law enforcement agencies at Tallahassee Community College, Florida A&M University, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tallahassee Police Department in a cooperative effort to fight crime.
The unfortunate reality is that crime can happen anytime, anywhere. It is also true that criminals may view college students and other members of the campus community as easy victims. That’s why FSU has been completely transparent regarding incidents such as those we experienced recently. Whenever a crime occurs on or near one of our campuses, we notify the campus in an effort to raise awareness and prevent future incidents.
It is imperative that the entire campus community assist with our crime prevention efforts by taking steps to ensure the personal safety of themselves and others at all times. The university has multiple free resources such as training programs, safety apps, and campus escorts available to all students, faculty and staff. I urge you to visit police.fsu.edu to learn more.
We will continue to keep the campus informed about all safety and security measures.
Sincerely,
John Thrasher, President