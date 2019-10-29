Students react to knife attack and robbery on FSU's campus, police provide tips

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Several parents have reached out to WCTV to express concern over a recent armed robbery at Florida State University.

Many students, however, say they feel safe on campus overall.

"I feel safe. I do feel safe," said, FSU student Carlos Bello.

Although, the recent robbery did rattle him a bit.

"It was kind of scary," Bello said.

FSU Police say Rodney Joyner ,36, sat in a dark blue Cadillac near Gilchrist Hall around 6:18 Monday morning.

After about 20 minutes, they say he got out, and eventually ran near University Way and tackled a student from behind. Officers say Joyner held him down with a knife, eventually leaving the student bleeding with a gash in the back of his head.

Police say Joyner stole the victim's phone.

The police report says Joyner told the victim to come with him, but Joyner ultimately ran off alone and went back to the car and drove off.

FSU student Justus Hooker said, "That actually was surprising because who would've thought that someone would be bold enough to come on a campus full of students, 40,000 students, and just start robbing."

FSU Police Chief Terri Brown says the university has invested $7 million into campus safety enhancements over the past five years.

She says things like increased patrols, cameras on campus and license plate readers helped lead to Joyner's timely arrest.

The Tallahassee Police Department located Joyner's car in the roadway in front of 201 W. Bloxham Street. Officers say he was directly behind the Collins Building on W. Gaines Street.

"We're concerned, as always we're doing everything we can to make sure that our FSU community is safe. Like I said, increasing patrols and doing everything we can," Chief Brown said.

FSU student Sarah Eva added, "I was very surprised because walking around campus, I feel totally safe. I'm usually not concerned about those things."

FSU President John Thrasher said in an email that he has full confidence in the university's police department.

Robbery Prevention Tips from FSU:

Always pay attention to your surroundings. Avoid becoming absorbed in listening to music, phone applications, or other distractions.

Show confidence, don’t look like an easy target. Walk at a steady pace, keep your head up and avoid carrying lots of packages. It can make you look defenseless.

Do not travel on foot alone. If possible, use resources like SAFE Escort or Nole cab.

Avoid isolated locations. Stay in well lit, well populated areas. Criminals most often seek isolated persons to victimize.

Report suspicious behavior and activities immediately to police. If you see something, say something. If You Are Robbed:

Remain calm.

Make personal safety the number one priority. Money and property can be replaced.

Carefully observe the physical characteristics of the robber. Be a good witness. Note as much detail about the suspect(s) as possible. (Age, race, height, facial hair, speech, clothing, odor, etc.)

When it is safe, notify the police by calling 911 or use a Campus Blue Light telephone.

Police dispatch will ask for the location of the robbery, whether anyone is injured, the exact time the robber(s) left and their direction of travel, the kind of weapon used, description of the vehicle, the robber(s) description, their clothing, appearance or unique features, money or items taken, and other information to assist responding officers.

Protect the scene of the crime. Be careful not to touch anything to avoid destroying evidence.

Ask any witnesses to stay until police arrive. If they cannot stay, get their name, address and phone number.

Write down all suspect information immediately and do not discuss the robbery with others until questioned by the police. Comparing notes could cause memories to be skewed. FSUPD Resources:

