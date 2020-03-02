Students say they're unhappy with FSU Police for giving tickets at crosswalk

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Students on West Tennessee Street are being fined for using the crosswalk before the signal.

It's in the location where Florida State student Natalie Nickchen was killed just over a month ago. Nickchen was ht by a car while using the crosswalk.

FSU Police say they've increased patrol in the area since the accident and, just last week, some students were given a ticket for illegally crossing the street.

But, students are saying, fining college students isn't the answer for preventing another tragedy.

"I had the ticket, I looked down and realized it was $81 and almost had a heart attack on the sidewalk," said FSU student Samantha Salisbury, who was given a citation last week after crossing halfway through Tennessee Street with the signal.

She says instead of giving out tickets, police should focus on educating drives and alternative routes across the street.

"The main component in these issues is the cars and the people driving them," Salisbury said. "It's not really when you're crossing the street, if people will notice you when you do."

FSU Police say they are working on educating pedestrians and drivers, making traffic stops and giving citations where it's needed.

"Trying to get people to pay more attention, and to focus on their surroundings and everything around them, whether it be pedestrian or driver," said Lt. John Baker with FSU Police.

Police say keeping this community safe is their top priority; all of this is meant to prevent another tragedy from happening.

"We have to come up with different things, different educational things, different enforcement ideas, things like that to help keep our community safe," Baker said.

FSU Police say they're handing out flyers with more information and tickets where necessary to drivers and pedestrians, as effective ways of making the area safer.