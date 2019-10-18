Students walk out to protest firing of security guard over racial slur

Madison West High School students walked from the school to school district offices Friday morning in support of a black security guard who was recently fired.

Students walk out of Madison West High School in support of a security guard on Oct. 18, 2019. Marlon Anderson said he was fired after a student used a racial slur against him and he repeated the word when he told the teen not to use it. (Source: WMTV)

Marlon Anderson said he was fired after a student used a racial slur against him and he repeated the word when he told the teen not to use it.

The students walked from the high school on Regent Street to the Madison Metropolitan School District's Doyle Administration Building on Dayton Street near the Kohl Center, according to a report from WMTV.

Madison Metropolitan School District officials said they have zero tolerance for employees saying racial slurs.

Marlon Anderson said he was defending himself after a disruptive student unleashed a number of obscenities.

Madison Teachers Inc., a union representing teachers and staff, is filing a grievance on behalf of Anderson.

There will be an hearing date set within a few weeks as the grievance process moves forward, according to MTI executive director Doug Keillor.

On Friday, the MMSD Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore released a statement thanking students for engaging in a conversation with school leaders.