Submission period for new TPD headquarter location ends

By: Mariel Carbone | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The deadline to submit a suggestion for the location of the new Tallahassee Police Department headquarters ended Thursday.

As of Monday, 67 submissions were made, some of which were repeats. The city will now begin compiling the finalized list and seeing which suggestions match the city's criteria.

The list includes the Centre of Tallahassee, the Koger Center, the now-vacant Sears at Governor's Square Mall and the vacant Toys R Us on Apalachee Parkway.

Others include the Winn Dixie Center on Magnolia Drive, the Tallahassee Democrat and Tom Brown Park.

A common suggestions made by the public is the Northwood Centre, which the city just purchased. It won the land in auction with a bid of $6.8 million.

Tallahassee resident Thomas Bryant said he'd support the Northwood Centre as the new location.

"It's next to my old school, which was RAA middle school. So that would bring a nice little security around that area as well," he said.

Others agreed.

"Maybe somewhere there is an existing building already, the Northwood Mall, that could be used. Instead of tearing down more trees to build a new complex," said resident Chris Myers.

Originally, TPD's Public Safety Campus was set to be built at the location of the Town South shopping center. However, after public push back, the city tabled that location and instead began a lengthy process of receiving public input.

Criteria for the new location includes a minimum of nine acres, easy access, proximity to downtown and other city facilities and more.

Staff will now begin going through the submissions and narrowing them down based on the criteria.

A spokesperson said to expect an agenda item on the status of the process at Wednesday's commission meeting.

