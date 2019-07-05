Submissions open for Suwannee Riverkeeper songwriting contest

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Suwannee Riverkeeper is sparking interest in our waterways through the power of song.

The Suwannee Riverkeeper is looking for submissions for its second annual songwriting contest.

Participants are asked to write a song about the Suwannee, Withlacoochee or Little River, or any of their tributaries. The songs can be of any genre, and will be judged by local musicians on things like integrity and historical value of the rivers.

Organizers hope the contest can spur conservation and sustainability efforts to protect local waterways.

"We hope this kind of thing will help get people involved, and the more people who are involved, the more people who will take care of our waters," said Riverkeeper John Quarterman.

The deadline for submissions is July 12.

Finalists will present their songs at a special event on August 24 at The Salty Snapper.

More information can be found on the WWALS website.