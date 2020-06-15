Sunday night homicide investigation underway in Valdosta

By: WALB News 10

June 16, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- A Sunday homicide in Valdosta is under investigation, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Hudson Street.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police tried first aid before the victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.