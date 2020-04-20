Sunday night storms knocked down trees and took out power lines

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

WAKULLA, Fla. (WCTV) -- Wind shook houses and trees late Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

A few miles to the northeast of Shadeville in Wakulla County, the electricity was knocked out as a tree fell across Shadeville Road, taking out a power line.

After sunrise, residents surveyed the damage.

"Yeah I went this morning. There were some big oak trees down there at Wakulla station on the power lines and they had the work crew out there working on them and getting the power restored to us."

The power was out from 4 a.m. until 11 a.m. along Shadeville Road.

