Super Seminoles: Florida State routs UGA, 10-1, punches ticket to Super Regionals

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 2, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles won three-straight games, including two wins over the University of Georgia in back-to-back days, to win the Athens Regional and punch their ticket to the Super Regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament with a 10-1 win over the Bulldogs on Sunday.

The offense started almost as soon as the game began for Florida State, with Mike Salvatore leading off with a single to left field to set the table for a two-run home run from Reese Albert to give FSU an early 2-0 frame.

FSU added runs in two of the next three innings, with an RBI double and fielder's choice from Drew Mendoza and Matheu Nelson, respectively, in the second inning to double up UGA, followed by an RBI single from Albert in the fourth inning to score Tim Becker, who worked a two-out walk, to make it 5-0 after four innings.

Albert's RBI single ended the day for UGA starter Cole Wilcox after just 3.2 innings of work, where he scattered five hits and was charged with each run as earned. He also walked five while striking out one in just his sixth start of the year.

Over that same four inning span, FSU starter Conor Grady was stellar, allowing just two hits and left three runners on the base paths in the early going.

Grady finished his outing after seven complete innings, totaling 101 pitches, and scattered six hits while allowing just the one home run. He also struck out three and walked two.

FSU enjoyed seeing WIlcox's replacement, Zac Kristofak, in his first (and only) full inning of work, touching him for four runs on four hits to extend their lead.

The party got going when Nander De Sedas reached on an error by UGA second baseman LJ Talley and Carter Smith singled him over to second to make way for Salvatore, who doubled them both home off the left-centerfield wall, making it 7-0.

Mendoza doubled Salvatore home two batters later, making for an 8-0 contest, and Robby Martin singled him home in the very next at-bat to make it 9-0.

UGA broke through for the first time in the bottom of the sixth inning on a solo home run from Tucker Maxwell, his second long ball against the Noles in as many games, but couldn't strike again on the scoreboard.

The Noles scored their 10th run of the game in the top of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Robby Martin, who scored Salvatore who opened the inning on a walk, to make it 10-1.

FSU's 10-run total marks the fourth straight game they have notched double-digit runs and the fifth time in the last seven games, dating back to May 17's 14-3 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

JC Flowers tossed a perfect ninth inning for the Noles, inducing two groundouts and striking out Patrick Sullivan for the final out of the game and the Regional.

FSU now awaits to see who, and where, they'll continue their run in the tournament. They'll face the winner of the Baton Rouge regional, which as of publication, has yet to be decided between LSU and Southern Miss.