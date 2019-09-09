Superior Fence & Deck owner arrested after customers say he took checks, never started projects

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 9, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said the owner of Superior Fence & Deck LLC was arrested Friday on three counts of grand theft after it got multiple complaints about projects not getting started when customers gave deposit checks.

Deputies got the complaints on August 14, one of which came from the Snug Harbour Home Owner's Association, saying they entered into contracts with Superior Fence & Deck to have dock ramps and boat lifts built on their properties.

According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old James Pitts, the owner of Superior Fence & Deck, took a $3,500 deposit from the Snug Harbour HOA and a $2,500 deposit from the other complainant.

The complaints said one project was supposed to be done by April 30, and the other project by June 30. Pitts never started either job, the complaints said.

Deputies were told a third property owner also entered into a contract with Superior Fence & Deck to have dock work done, gave Pitts a $4,000 deposit on December 6, 2018, but the work on that project never began either.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed the contracts, found no boat lifts or dock ramps were built at the properties and determined the checks were deposited into a Superior Fence & Deck bank account.

Detectives also saw the complainants' bank accounts showing the money was taken from their accounts. In all, Pitts deposited $10,000 into his banking account, deputies said.

One interview detectives did showed one complainant made many attempts via phone, email and text to get Pitts to build his boat lift and get his $2,500 deposit refunded.

The Snug Harbour HOA and another complainant also failed to get their money back from Pitts.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office helped arrest Pitts, since he was a Leon County resident. Pitts was booked into the Wakulla County Jail after Leon County deputies arrested him and turned him over to the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.

