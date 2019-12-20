Surprise donation to provide gifts for Leon County School children

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A surprise donation sent Leon County school employees on a shopping spree Friday.

The Ballard Law firm donating $50,000 Thursday night to help school children in need have a brighter Christmas.

Friday, school employees and volunteers flooded the aisles of Walmart to buy clothes and toys and food for dozens of families who might not be celebrating otherwise.

"I'm not usually speechless, but last night i dropped the phone. I'm like $50,000? Are you kidding me?" Superintendent Rocky Hanna said as he stood in the toy aisle. "So we have all our social workers here today shopping frantically to give these kids a Christmas this week that otherwise they wouldn't have. This is truly a Christmas miracle."

The surprise donation was made to the Leon County Schools Foundation. The superintendent says some of that money will be put into an account to help cover critical student needs in the new year.