Survey helps protect historic homes across Valdosta

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 3, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Valdosta is bringing history back to life.

City officials are working on a survey to take inventory of nearly 1,000 homes throughout the historic district.

The Valdosta Historic Preservation Commission received a grant to conduct a Cultural Resource Survey. Crews from Terraxplorations are surveying historic homes and buildings, taking pictures of each one and an inventory of basic features and information.

The company will then spend several months diving deeper in to each building's history.

"It's important that we know what's here because the first step in preserving anything is knowing what you have and knowing if it's valuable. You can kind of see the evidence in areas where maybe preservation protections weren't in place," said architectural historian Lauren Patterson. "We can't undo the past, but we can preserve what's still here and make sure that we don't lose anymore of those important features."

The Cultural Resource Survey helps the city make decisions on things like construction projects and building permits to better protect its history.

The Preservation Commission said on average, homes in historic district have a 15% higher property value than those outside of those boundaries. But these efforts are also about protecting a piece of the community's identity.

"It gives us all a sense of place and sense of meaning, and a sense of self. We treasure the homes of our grandmothers and grandparents and parents, and we want to live in those homes," said Historic Preservation Planner James Horton. "The decisions that they are making are based on the information that's gathered in this survey, so the quality of their decision is directly linked to the survey information that we have available."

All the information collected in the survey will be available on an online database. The nearly 1,000 homes being surveyed make up about half of the city's historic district. The committee is hoping to get another grant to do the rest next year.

