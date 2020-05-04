Suspect in Quincy officer involved shooting incident arrested after release from hospital

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Quincy Police Department says it has arrested the man who ran away from officers and pulled a gun on them following a domestic disturbance at the Arbor Crest Apartments on Thursday.

Quincy police responded to the apartments located at 64 North Cleveland Street around 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect, Freddy Simpson, immediately ran away when officers arrived to the area. Officers followed him, and Simpson tried to jump over a metal fence. That's when Simpson pulled out a gun, according to the department.

At this point, a Quincy police officer shot Simpson. He was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment of minor injuries.

After he was released from the hospital on Saturday, Simpson was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, resisting with violence, escape and carrying a concealed firearm.

He was booked into the Gadsden County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 850-627-0138.