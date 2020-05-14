Suspect at large after Tuesday triple shooting in Tifton

By: Krista Monk | WALB News

May 13, 2020

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says to be on the lookout for a suspect in a Tuesday triple shooting in Tifton.

James Douglas Osby, 23, is wanted after two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old were shot in the 2700 block of Brunswick Street, the GBI reported.

The press release states that the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance after deputies responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday and found all three victims with gunshot wounds.

The GBI said all three people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Osby on three counts of aggravated assault, according to the GBI.

Osby is described by the GBI as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds.

Anyone who believes they have seen Osby or may know where he is or has any information on this case is urged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at (229) 777-2080.

