Suspect caught on camera trashing convenience store

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is working to identify a suspect who was caught on surveillance camera trashing a local convenience store.

TPD says the incident occurred at a Circle K store on Thomasville Road.

The suspect appears to be angry and is seen throwing items and knocking over shelving inside the store. A female is also seen in the video trying to calm the suspect down.

Police shared video of the incident to Facebook:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Investigator Williams at (850) 891-4552.