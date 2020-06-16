Suspect connected to FSU campus-wide alert arrested

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A suspect who triggered a campus-wide alert at Florida State University on June 8 is now under arrest, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Vincent Bell, 22, jumped off of the second story balcony and ran away from agents while they served a search warrant at an apartment on Hayden Road that day, according to FDLE.

FSU police issued the alert on June 8 because they were told a potentially dangerous suspect with a firearm was headed towards campus.

In the search, agents found marijuana separated for sale, marijuana gummies, digital scales, prescription pills packaged for sale, twos stolen guns and several rounds of ammunition.

FDLE says it worked with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, who made a traffic stop on Monday and arrested Bell.

He faces several drug, gun and resisting arrest charges. He was booked into the Lake County jail, according to FDLE.

Two others, Travien Davis and Dimitri Rodriquez, were arrested on June 8 in connection to the search. FDLE says this case is currently active.

