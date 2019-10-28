Suspect in fiery Taco Bell attack to face judge again this week

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News

October 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A suspect in a fiery attack at a Tallahassee Taco Bell is expected in court again later this week.

Mia Williams will be back before a judge on Friday.

Prosecutors are now pushing to have Williams detained until trial.

Williams is accused of dousing a Taco Bell employee with gasoline and setting her on fire. That happened last Wednesday at the Taco Bell on South Monroe Street in Tallahassee.

Prosecutors argue Williams poses a threat to the community and "there are no conditions of release reasonably sufficient to protect the community from the risk of physical harm to persons."

Prosecutors argue that Williams committed this crime despite a previously issued trespass warning to stay away from the Taco Bell. Additionally, Williams was on pre-trial release for a previous grand theft arrest.

The victim in the Taco Bell attack suffered burns to more than 25% of her body and was flown to the burn unit at Shands. Tallahassee Police reported Friday she was in serious condition.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

