Suspect in Georgia teacher’s death files 2nd pretrial appeal

By: The Associated Press

January 24, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A man charged with the 2005 slaying and disappearance of a Georgia high school teacher is once again asking the state's highest court to hear an appeal before he stands trial.

Ryan Duke's murder trial in the death of teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead has been on hold for months as his defense attorneys try to obtain state funding for expert witnesses.

Duke's lawyers say he has no money to pay experts. But the trial judge says Duke gave up any rights to state money when he declined legal representation by public defenders in favor of private attorneys willing to take his case for free.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.