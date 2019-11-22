16-year-old suspect in July drive-by shooting charged as an adult

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A 16-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting from July is being charged as an adult, according to court documents.

Reshard McBride was charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and armed trespassing in a structure in connection to a July 10 shooting in the area of Allison Marie Court.

Three others were arrested with McBride in connection to the shooting: 18-year-old Shemar Shorter and two other juveniles.

When the suspects were driving away from the scene of the shooting, they hit a marked Tallahassee Police Department car and came to a rest in a ditch on the southside of Tharpe Street.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says after the crash, the suspects got out of the car and started to run. Deputies say two were caught almost immediately outside the car, and the other two were caught nearby.

LCSO says the car was reported stolen earlier that day, and deputies found three guns in the car.

All four of them were charged with attempted felony murder, grand theft, grand theft auto, resisting arrest without violence and possession of firearm by juvenile delinquent (three counts).

