Suspect in fiery Taco Bell attack to be held without bond

October 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - At her first court appearance, a judge ruled the suspect accused of dousing a Taco Bell employee with gasoline and setting her on fire will be held without bond.

Mia Williams appeared in court live via video link from the jail.

The judge decided not to set a bond in the case.

Williams is charged with attempted murder in connection to the attack on a Taco Bell employee Wednesday evening. She also faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest charges.

The victim was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville with severe burns. WCTV is still trying to get an update on her condition.

