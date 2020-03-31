Suspect in high-speed chase tells troopers he was teaching dog how to drive

A Washington man, allegedly driving under the influence, was arrested after a high-speed chase when troopers found his pit bull in the driver’s seat.

A 51-year-old man faces several charges, including DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run and felony eluding after troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrested him Sunday, CNN reports.

He is accused of driving more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 5 in Seattle and hitting two vehicles. Witnesses called 911, and troopers began a high-speed chase.

“Just crazy driving,” said state trooper Heather Axtman to the Everett Daily Herald.

Officers used spike strips to stop the car after the suspect exited the freeway and drove onto Centennial Trail, a popular recreational trail for walking and biking in Snohomish County.

When they approached the vehicle, troopers allegedly found a pit bull in the driver’s seat and the suspect steering the wheel. He reportedly said he was trying to teach his dog how to drive.

"I wish I could make this up," Axtman told CNN. "I've been a trooper for almost 12 years and wow, I've never heard this excuse. I've been in a lot of high-speed chases, I've stopped a lot of cars, and never have I gotten an excuse that they were teaching their dog how to drive."

The suspect was taken into custody, and his dog was taken to an animal shelter.

