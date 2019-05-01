Suspect leads authorities on chase through Georgia, Florida

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- A suspect led authorities on a chase through Georgia and into Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says it all began when officials tried to stop a vehicle that was seen driving erratically on Interstate 75.

The suspect fled southbound, eventually crossing over into Florida.

At last check, authorities had pursued the suspect into Hamilton County.

It is not clear if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

We have reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for further details but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.