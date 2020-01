By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 11, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they are investigating a shooting that took place on the 400 block of Church Street in Bainbridge.

Officers say two people people were shot. The incident took place around one in the afternoon. Officers are still working the scene.

