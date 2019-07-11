Suspects still at large after alleged robbery incident

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 11, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Quincy Police Department is investigating an alleged robbery incident at Tanyard Creek Park.

Arriving officers found a victim who was bleeding from her face. Upon their investigation, officials determined she went to the park to sell some type of electronic equipment.

Police say a struggle happened between one of the three suspects and the victim. During the fight, gunshots were fired. Officials have yet to say who shot the gun, but they did tell us that the victim was armed and has a concealed carry permit.

After the gunshots, police say the suspects fled towards a nearby apartment complex. They are still at large.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials ask if you have any information on the suspect's wherabouts, you're asked to call police.

This is a developing story.

