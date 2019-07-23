Suspect who dragged officer by his arm while driving off is arrested, faces multiple charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MADISON COUNTY, Fla.– The Madison County Sheriff's Office now has a man in custody who allegedly dragged an officer while attempting to flee from a traffic stop, then leads officer on a chase.

Corporal Rain Tavares stopped 35-year-old Jerome Davis Jr. in a routine traffic stop around midnight on Saturday morning.

Corporal Tavares approached the vehicle and saw Davis reach for an object, and then appear to spray an aerosol in the back of the truck.

Corporal Tavares asked for Davis to exit the vehicle, which Davis refused to do while attempting to roll up his driver's side window. Corporal Tavares attempted to stop him from rolling up the window by grabbing the window, causing it to shatter.

Davis then grabbed the officer by his arm and proceeded to drive off while still holding onto his arm.

Corporal Tavares managed to free himself and then get into his patrol car to chase down the suspect.

Corporal Tavares requested the help of Madison Police Department to deploy tire deflation devices, which deflated three of Davis' tires.

Davis still continued traveling near a residential area, resorting in a deputy using the PIT maneuver with his patrol car to end the chase.

Davis now facing aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, and fleeing charges.

Corporal Tavares received minor cuts on both of his arms during the incident.

