Burglar in Gadsden County suspected in string of Alabama thefts

February 14, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shayne Popovich for burglary.

They were responding a report of a theft at a home on Telogia Creek Road. Deputies were dispatched while Popovich was still in the process of robbing the place. He was arrested when they arrived.

GDSO discovered Popovich is from Creola Alabama. They made contact with the Creola Police Department and found he was suspected of a string of burglaries there, as well.

Popovich was booked in the Gadsden County Jail.

