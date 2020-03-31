Suspected tornado in Madison County narrowly misses three homes

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness news

March 31, 3020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- A suspected tornado in Madison County crossed the Interstate and nearly took out three homes on Tuesday night.

"Just lucky we're alive, that's all I can say," said Gary Byington. "It went right through the trees and must have went right around the house. You can see the path."

Byington lives on more than 30 acres near Greenville that adjoins his home, his mother's house and an aunt. All three structures suffered minor damage despite severe destruction to the land around them. He told WCTV's Katie Kaplan that he knew a storm was coming and had prepared with a mattress by the front door, but by the time it was upon him he had only seconds to react.

"Before I even got all the way in here, I saw my front steps flying away," he said. "It happened so fast. It was a matter of seconds and it was over."

Byington said the family lost a shed, a vehicle and several trees, but noone was hurt.

The path the tornado took was visible less than a half-mile away on Interstate-10. Both sides of the highway were covered in debris and bore large trees that had been sheared at the stumps. Traffic was slowed for hours as Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol worked to clear logs from the outside lanes. As of 10:15 Tuesday night, the agency said they were still at the scene, but had nearly finished clearing the roadway.

Madison County Emergency Manager Leigh Basford told WCTV there were no reported injuries following two suspected tornados in different parts of the county.