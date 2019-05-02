'No threat' to Liberty County High after suspicious person reported on campus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2019

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Liberty County Sheriff's Office has issued an 'all-clear' after a report of a suspicious person on the campus of Liberty County High School Thursday morning.

Deputies say the person was determined to be a parent retrieving their child's vehicle from the student parking lot without going through the proper procedure and checking in through the front office.

The sheriff's office said in a statement, "Please let this be a reminder how important it is to check in through the office anytime you will be entering the school's campus. Again there is currently NO THREAT on campus."

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2019

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is on the scene at Liberty County High School after a suspicious person was spotted on campus.

Investigators say the person was reportedly seen on the south end of the LCHS campus on Thursday morning.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male, wearing black and driving a motorized scooter.

Deputies say the movement of students on campus is being restricted at this time out of an abundance of caution.

Additional deputies are currently at the school searching for the suspect.

The incident comes a day after an LCHS student allegedly threatened violence against the school. Deputies say that student has been identified and there is no continuing threat associated with that incident.

We will bring you more information on this developing story as it becomes available.