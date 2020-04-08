Suwannee County COVID-19 cases continue to climb

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2020

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) – The number of coronavirus cases in Suwannee County, Florida is rapidly increasing. 18 cases were reported Sunday, 31 on Monday and at 46 have been reported Wednesday.

Live Oak City Councilman Don Allen tells WCTV at least 26 of those are workers, residents or others in contact with the Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The facility constructed a dressing room Tuesday for workers to change gowns after each room they visit, according to an anonymous inside source.

Suwannee Sheriff Sam St. John is urging everyone to follow social distancing.

"It appears it may have broke out from this health facility, and now it's out in the community,” he said. “So that's a very, very great concern of mine that, you know, it's spreading out from there. And we're just trying to keep all my personnel safe, plus the whole community safe. And that's why it's so important for everybody to take this serious."

Sheriff St. John says local leaders have not been out to visit the facility or assess the situation. They’re leaving it in the hands of state officials.

He says the Agency for Healthcare Administration sent a “strike team” out on April 4 to sanitize and monitor conditions.

Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation administrators and staff refuse to comment.