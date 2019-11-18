Suwannee County Deputies arrest man in Saturday stabbing death

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 18, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of his ex-father-in-law.

SCSO says around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, 36-year-old Travis William Stalvey was called to the house of 60-year-old Lawrence Earl Corbin to help fix a broken satellite dish.

Officials say Stalvey says Corbin "turned on," him and began to choke him, at which point Stalvey took out a knife and stabbed Corbin in what he claims is self defense.

Authorities say evidence is still being collected.

