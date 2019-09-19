Suwannee County Deputies investigating written school threat

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 19, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a threat of a school shooting at Suwannee Middle School that was written in the boys bathroom.

SCSO says on Thursday, a pair of students notified their teacher of the graffiti in the eight-grade boys restroom.

Deputies say SMS School Resource Deputies and the rest of the school administration reviewed camera footage and interviewed "all known potential suspects," saying all who have been interviewed denied any knowledge of who is responsible for writing it.

Authorities say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.