Suwannee County officials rescue 76-year-old from river

At approximately 8:15 PM on Monday, February 24th, two officials from Suwannee County rescued a 76-year-old man who was floating down the Suwannee River. The man was hanging onto the side of the boat by a rope.

The man was at a boat ramp with a friend when the boat was swept away by the current. The two officials immediately went to the boat ramp, and once there, they noticed that the boat was already a couple of thousand feet downstream from the boat ramp.

The officials summoned assistance from a citizen on the Lafayette County side of the river, who got on his boat and was able to catch up to and tie off to Clifford’s boat.

Fortunately, Florida Wildlife Commission Officers arrived on the scene with their boats, along with crews from Suwannee County Fire Rescue. Together they were able to get Clifford out of the water and render first aid.

Clifford was transported to an area hospital due to environmental exposure.

