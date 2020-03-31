Suwannee County Paramedic arrested for stealing narcotics from ambulance

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says a Suwannee County Fire Rescue Paramedic has been arrested on charges of grand theft and possession of controlled substance after stealing drugs from county ambulances.

SCSO says the SCFR Chief counted deputies, in reference to several vials of narcotics on their ambulances being tampered with.

Deputies say as a result of the investigation, they learned the contents of numerous vials were removed and replaced with saline.

Officials say 43-year-old James Johnson, also known as J.J., confessed to being the person responsible for taking the drugs.

Johnson has been arrested and taken to the Suwannee County Jail and is facing charges of grand theft and possession of controlled substance.