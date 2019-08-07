Suwannee County Public Safety Director dies in motorcycle accident

By: Wyatt Turbeville | WCJB

August 7, 2019

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -- Suwannee County Public Safety Director James Sommers died in a motorcycle accident in Lake City Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 8 p.m. on the intersection of SW Pinemount Rd. and U.S. Highway 90.

Troopers reported Sommers was riding a motorcycle headed east on U.S. 90 when a 2006 Ford Expedition made a left turn in front of Sommers. The motorcycle crashed into the side of the car.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared deceased.

The other driver sustained no major injuries. FHP is still investigating the crash and charges are pending.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook announcing the tragic news.