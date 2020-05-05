Suwannee County School District to hold traditional graduation ceremonies

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Suwannee County School District has announced that baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies will be held "in traditional style," this month, with limited capacity, for graduates of Branford High School and Swuannee High School.

SCSD says the schedule will be as follows:

The district says ceremonies for Riveroak Technical College are still to be determined.

Officials say for the ceremonies, only authorized personnel and participants will be allowed on the fields at any time.

The district says all graduates and spectators must obey social distancing guidelines and add that graduates will be spaced properly on the field.

SCSD says due to social distancing guidelines, the number of people allowed in stadiums will be restricted to four guests per graduate, which will be indicated by an armband.

The district also says no groups will be allowed to assemble before, during or after any of the events related to the ceremonies on school board property.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to Branford or Swuannee High School for further information.