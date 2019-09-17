Suwannee County Sheriff's Office sends out scam warning about 'mystery shoppers'

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
September 17, 2019
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Suwanee County Sheriff's Office sends out a warning to the public to be on the lookout for a scam sent through the mail that appears to be Walmart affiliated.
Authorities took to their Facebook page on Monday making this post:
The scammer(s) send unsolicited mail that urges the recipient to become "mystery shoppers" at Walmart, along with a check inside.
SCSO saying that "this is 100% a scam," and that this letter does not come from Walmart.
They warn to not purchase Walmart gift cards with the money or deposit the check into a bank account.
SCSO also says that if you do follow the instructions of the letter, you will lose about $900 when your bank discovers the check is fraudulent.