By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 28, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Suwannee Fire Rescue says they responded to an overnight car fire at the intersection of County Road 137 and 216th St.

Officials say responders found the car fully engulfed in flames.

SFR says crews extinguished the fire and conducted an investigation.

Authorities have not indicated what caused the fire nor have stated if there are any injuries related to the situation.