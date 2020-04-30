Suwannee County authorities identify woman involved in Pawn Shop theft

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office has identified the female who was involved in the robbery and attempted homicide at Gold Leaf Pawn Shop earlier this month.

Suwannee County deputies have identified her as 35-year-old Victoria Mercedas Fender.

Authorities say she is possibly in the Tallahassee area and is considered armed and dangerous.

This past Tuesday, authorities arrested Jermar Tillie on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, theft of firearm and possession of firearm by convicted felon in connection to the incident.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at 386-362-2222 or your local law enforcement agency.