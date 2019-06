By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 21, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Suwannee Fire Rescue says they're responding to a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries and roadblocks on Highway 129 at Highway 127.

Authorities are asking motorists in the area to find an alternate route.

There is no information available as to what caused the crash or what the extent of any injuries are.