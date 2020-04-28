Suwannee County deputies arrest man in connection to Live Oak pawn shop theft, shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2020

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested one person in connection to a robbery and attempted murder at a pawn shop in Live Oak.

SCSO says they've arrested Jermar Tillie on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, theft of firearm and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Authorities say Tillie has a long rap sheet, and is believed he and two other potential suspects came to the county specifically to commit the crime.

"Allan continues to improve," Swuannee County Sheriff Sam St. John told WCTV Tuesday afternoon. "He is still in ICU. Doing everything they can to get him better. He is tough, so I know he is going to come back from this."

Officials say the female suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story and will be update.